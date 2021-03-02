Veeva Systems: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) increased in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 44.44% year over year to $0.78, which beat the estimate of $0.68.

Revenue of $396,761,000 up by 27.37% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $380,230,000.

Outlook

Veeva Sees Q1 Adj. EPS $0.77-$0.78 vs $0.74 Est., Sales $408M-$410M vs $399.9M Est.; Sees FY22 Adj. EPS ~$3.20 vs $3.11 Est., Sales $1.755B-$1.765B vs $1.72B Est.

Conference Call Details

Date: Mar 02, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fir.veeva.com%2F&eventid=2947490&sessionid=1&key=B0C14AC862A5824F1404810DEB6789ED®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $325.54

Company's 52-week low was at $118.11

Price action over last quarter: Up 5.47%

Company Overview

Veeva is a leading supplier of vertical software solutions for the life sciences industry. The company's best-of-breed offering addresses operating and regulatory requirements for customers ranging from small, emerging biotechnology companies to departments of global pharmaceutical manufacturers. The company leverages its domain expertise and cloud-based platform to improve the efficiency and compliance of the underserved life sciences industry, displacing large, highly customized and dated enterprise resource planning, or ERP, systems that have limited flexibility. As the vertical leader, Veeva innovates, increases wallet share at existing customers, and expands into other industries with similar regulations, protocols, and procedures, such as consumer goods, chemicals, and cosmetics.