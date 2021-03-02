 Skip to main content

ROCE Insights For Novavax

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 02, 2021 10:40am
Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) reported Q4 sales of $276.66 million. Earnings fell to a loss of $182.85 million, resulting in a 5.72% decrease from last quarter. In Q3, Novavax brought in $157.02 million in sales but lost $193.94 million in earnings.

What Is Return On Capital Employed?

Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in Novavax's Return on Capital Employed, a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed by a business. Generally, a higher ROCE suggests successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. In Q4, Novavax posted an ROCE of -0.29%.

It is important to keep in mind ROCE evaluates past performance and is not used as a predictive tool. It is a good measure of a company's recent performance, but several factors could affect earnings and sales in the near future.

ROCE is an important metric for the comparison of similar companies. A relatively high ROCE shows Novavax is potentially operating at a higher level of efficiency than other companies in its industry. If the company is generating high profits with its current level of capital, some of that money can be reinvested in more capital which will generally lead to higher returns and earnings per share growth.

For Novavax, the return on capital employed ratio shows the current amount of assets may not actually be helping the company achieve higher returns, a note many investors will take into account when making long-term financial decisions.

Q4 Earnings Insight

Novavax reported Q4 earnings per share at $-2.7/share, which did not meet analyst predictions of $-1.49/share.

 

Posted-In: BZI-ROCEEarnings News

