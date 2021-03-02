A Preview Of Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. Common Shares (Canada)'s Earnings

On Wednesday, March 03, Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. Common Shares (Canada) (AMEX:ASM) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's report can help you figure out the ins and outs of the earnings release.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Based on management's projections, Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. Common Shares (Canada) analysts model for earnings of $0.02 per share on sales of $8.73 million. Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. Common Shares (Canada) EPS in the same period a year ago totaled $0.0. Revenue was $10.43 million.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release. When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

The analyst consensus estimate would represent 0% change in company's EPS figure. Sales would be down 16.28% on a year-over-year basis. Here is how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.02 0.02 0.02 0.02 EPS Actual -0.01 -0.02 0 0 Revenue Estimate 8.73 M 8.73 M 8.73 M 8.73 M Revenue Actual 2.66 M 4.84 M 7.12 M 10.43 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. Common Shares (Canada) were trading at $1.345 as of March 01. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 206.08%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably happy going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. Common Shares (Canada) is scheduled to hold the call at 11:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.