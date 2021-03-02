Earnings Preview for Acme United

Acme United (AMEX:ACU) will be releasing its next round of earnings this Wednesday, March 03. For all of the relevant information, here is your guide for Wednesday's Q4 earnings announcement.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Acme United EPS is expected to be around $0.28, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $38.95 million. Acme United reported a per-share profit of $0.28 when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $33.87 million.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release. When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

If the company were to report earnings in line when it publishes results Wednesday, earnings would be down 0%. Revenue would be have grown 14.99% from the same quarter last year. Here is how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.34 0.79 0.33 0.17 EPS Actual 0.46 0.92 0.36 0.28 Revenue Estimate 38.10 M 41.63 M 32.47 M 33.43 M Revenue Actual 43.32 M 44.04 M 35.77 M 33.87 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Acme United were trading at $36.83 as of February 26. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 55.79%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Acme United is scheduled to hold the call at 12:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.