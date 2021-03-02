Preview: Marvell Technology Group's Earnings

On Wednesday, March 03, Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) will release its latest earnings report. Check out Benzinga's preview to understand the implications.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Marvell Technology Group EPS is expected to be around $0.29, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $794.32 million. Marvell Technology Group earnings in the same period a year ago was $0.17 per share. Quarterly sales came in at $717.67 million.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release. When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

The Wall Street estimate would represent a 70.59% increase in the company's earnings. Revenue would be have grown 10.68% from the same quarter last year. Marvell Technology Group's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.25 0.20 0.14 0.16 EPS Actual 0.25 0.21 0.18 0.17 Revenue Estimate 750.97 M 724.69 M 678.70 M 712.95 M Revenue Actual 750.14 M 727.30 M 693.64 M 717.67 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Marvell Technology Group were trading at $49.52 as of March 01. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 116.33%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably content going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call.