Dine Brands Global: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) fell 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 78.09% year over year to $0.39, which missed the estimate of $0.67.

Revenue of $196,029,000 decreased by 13.84% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $193,060,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Dine Brands Global hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Mar 02, 2021

Time: 12:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ep36xxy9

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $90.30

Company's 52-week low was at $14.16

Price action over last quarter: Up 51.07%

Company Profile

Dine Brands Global Inc owns and franchises thousands of restaurants under the Applebee's and International House of Pancakes names. Almost all company restaurants are located in the United States and franchised. Royalty revenue, which the company gets from franchisees based on franchisees' sales, accounts for roughly three quarters of total company revenue. The company also earns revenue by leasing restaurant sites to franchisees. The company has four reportable segments such as franchise operations, (an aggregation of Applebee's and IHOP franchise operations), rental operations, financing operations and company-operated restaurant operations.