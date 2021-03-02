Recap: Tecnoglass Q4 Earnings

Shares of Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) remained unaffected after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 37.50% over the past year to $0.22, which beat the estimate of $0.20.

Revenue of $102,374,000 rose by 0.97% year over year, which beat the estimate of $100,340,000.

Looking Ahead

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $400,000,000 and $415,000,000.

Conference Call Details

Date: Mar 02, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1425883&tp_key=a1947805d8

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $7.75

52-week low: $2.15

Price action over last quarter: Up 27.81%

Company Overview

Tecnoglass Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and markets architectural glass and windows. The company's products portfolio includes tempered, laminated, insulating and Solar Control Low-E glass. Its products are installed at hotels, residential buildings, commercial and corporate centers, airports and hospitals as floating facades, curtain walls, windows, doors, handrails, interior and dividers. Its majority of revenue is derived from the sale and installation of architectural glass and windows in the United States.