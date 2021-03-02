 Skip to main content

Sea: Q4 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 02, 2021 7:04am   Comments
Shares of Sea (NYSE:SE) decreased 2.4% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 100.00% over the past year to ($1.06), which missed the estimate of ($0.54).

Revenue of $1,567,000,000 higher by 72.37% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $1,910,000,000.

Guidance

Sea hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Mar 02, 2021

Time: 07:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/se/mediaframe/43561/indexr.html

Price Action

52-week high: $285.00

52-week low: $35.61

Price action over last quarter: Up 46.95%

Company Profile

Sea Ltd is an internet company. The company operates through three segments namely Digital entertainment, E-commerce, and Digital financial services. It generates maximum revenue from the Digital Entertainment segment. Digital Entertainment segment includes Garena's platform which offers mobile and PC online games across the region and develops mobile games for the global market. Garena is the global leader in eSports, it also provides access to other entertainment content and social features, such as live streaming of gameplay, user chat, and online forums. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Southeast Asia and also has a presence in Latin America; the Rest of Aisa and the Rest of the world.

 

