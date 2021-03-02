 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Target Q4 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 02, 2021 7:05am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of Target (NYSE:TGT) moved higher by 0.0% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 57.99% year over year to $2.67, which beat the estimate of $2.54.

Revenue of $28,339,000,000 rose by 21.12% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $27,480,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Target hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Target hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Mar 02, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://global.qwikcast.tv/public/QwikCast/QwikCastEvent?eventKey=6b4c8bbf-a312-434d-b17d-63f2e4bb9233

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $199.96

52-week low: $90.17

Price action over last quarter: Up 8.72%

Company Description

With 1,868 stores (as of the end of fiscal 2019), Target is a leading American general merchandise retailer, offering a variety of products across several categories, including beauty and household essentials (27% of fiscal 2019 sales), apparel and accessories (19%), food and beverage (19%), home furnishings and décor (19%), and hardlines (16%). Most of Target's stores are large-format, averaging roughly 130,000 square feet. The company has a significant e-commerce presence, deriving around 9% of sales from the channel. In addition to its namesake stores, Target owns Shipt, an online same-day delivery platform. After it exited Canada in 2015, virtually all of Target's revenue is generated from the United States.

 

Related Articles (TGT)

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Edge Lower Following Monday's Rally; Crude Oil Drops 1%
5 Stocks To Watch For March 2, 2021
Earnings Scheduled For March 2, 2021
Here's How Much Investing $1,000 In Target Stock 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today
What's Moving The Market Monday? After The Close Update
Why It's A Great Time To Be A Value Investor
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com