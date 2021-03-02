Recap: Target Q4 Earnings

Shares of Target (NYSE:TGT) moved higher by 0.0% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 57.99% year over year to $2.67, which beat the estimate of $2.54.

Revenue of $28,339,000,000 rose by 21.12% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $27,480,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Target hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Target hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Mar 02, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://global.qwikcast.tv/public/QwikCast/QwikCastEvent?eventKey=6b4c8bbf-a312-434d-b17d-63f2e4bb9233

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $199.96

52-week low: $90.17

Price action over last quarter: Up 8.72%

Company Description

With 1,868 stores (as of the end of fiscal 2019), Target is a leading American general merchandise retailer, offering a variety of products across several categories, including beauty and household essentials (27% of fiscal 2019 sales), apparel and accessories (19%), food and beverage (19%), home furnishings and décor (19%), and hardlines (16%). Most of Target's stores are large-format, averaging roughly 130,000 square feet. The company has a significant e-commerce presence, deriving around 9% of sales from the channel. In addition to its namesake stores, Target owns Shipt, an online same-day delivery platform. After it exited Canada in 2015, virtually all of Target's revenue is generated from the United States.