KVH Industries: Q4 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 02, 2021 7:03am   Comments
Shares of KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) decreased 4.3% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 333.33% over the past year to $0.07, which beat the estimate of $0.02.

Revenue of $44,127,000 higher by 3.89% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $46,580,000.

Looking Ahead

KVH Industries hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Mar 02, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/jsxiuzbg

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $15.29

Company's 52-week low was at $6.36

Price action over last quarter: Up 57.19%

Company Description

KVH Industries Inc is a manufacturer of solutions that provide high-speed Internet, television and voice services through satellite to mobile users at sea and on land. The company also provides commercially licensed entertainment, including news, sports, music and movies, to commercial and leisure customers in the maritime, hotel and retail markets. It operates within two segments namely, Mobile connectivity segment and Inertial navigation segment. In addition, it is also a manufacturer of commercial guidance and stabilization applications. Geographically, it operates through Unites states but its business can also be seen amplifying in the region of Canada, Europe and other countries.

 

