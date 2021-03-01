NIO: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of NIO (NYSE:NIO) moved lower in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 64.10% over the past year to ($0.14), which missed the estimate of ($0.07).

Revenue of $1,018,000,000 up by 148.82% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,010,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Q1 revenue expected to be between $1,131,000,000 and $1,158,000,000.

NIO Sees Q1 Deliveries 20-20.5K

Conference Call Details

Date: Mar 01, 2021

Time: 08:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/zdgba7hc

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $66.99

52-week low: $2.11

Price action over last quarter: Up 12.47%

Company Profile

NIO Inc operates in China's premium electric vehicle market. The company designs and jointly manufactures, and sells smart and connected premium electric vehicles, driving innovations in next-generation technologies in connectivity, autonomous driving, and artificial intelligence. Its model includes EP9 supercar, ES8, ES6, and EC6. The company sells vehicles through its own sales network, including NIO Houses, NIO Spaces, and their mobile application. The majority of the revenue is earned from selling vehicles.