Recap: FS KKR Capital Q4 Earnings

Shares of FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 242.86% over the past year to $0.72, which beat the estimate of $0.60.

Revenue of $163,000,000 declined by 12.37% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $150,220,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Price Action

52-week high: $19.55

52-week low: $1.90

Price action over last quarter: Up 16.35%

Company Description

FS KKR Capital Corp is a business development company based in the United States. The company is engaged in providing customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It is also engaged in investing in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S. companies to achieve the best risk-adjusted returns for investors.