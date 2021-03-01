Ambac Financial Group: Q4 Earnings Insights
Shares of Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share were up 104.19% over the past year to $0.08, which beat the estimate of ($0.68).
Revenue of $88,000,000 declined by 3.30% year over year, which beat the estimate of $49,000,000.
Guidance
Ambac Financial Group hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.
Ambac Financial Group hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.
Details Of The Call
Date: Mar 01, 2021
Time: 08:30 AM
ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fambac.com%2F&eventid=2948069&sessionid=1&key=CA4D71B10D4F66544E5DA984BEDB8896®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register
Recent Stock Performance
Company's 52-week high was at $21.19
52-week low: $8.74
Price action over last quarter: Up 21.52%
Company Profile
Ambac Financial Group Inc is engaged in providing financial guarantee policies to clients in both private and public sectors. The revenues earned from financial guarantees include premiums, and amendment and consent fees. The company has only one operating segment.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings