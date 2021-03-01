Ambac Financial Group: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 104.19% over the past year to $0.08, which beat the estimate of ($0.68).

Revenue of $88,000,000 declined by 3.30% year over year, which beat the estimate of $49,000,000.

Guidance

Ambac Financial Group hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Ambac Financial Group hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Mar 01, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fambac.com%2F&eventid=2948069&sessionid=1&key=CA4D71B10D4F66544E5DA984BEDB8896®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $21.19

52-week low: $8.74

Price action over last quarter: Up 21.52%

Company Profile

Ambac Financial Group Inc is engaged in providing financial guarantee policies to clients in both private and public sectors. The revenues earned from financial guarantees include premiums, and amendment and consent fees. The company has only one operating segment.