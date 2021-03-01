Recap: MBIA Q4 Earnings

Shares of MBIA (NYSE:MBI) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 40.80% over the past year to ($0.74), which missed the estimate of ($0.41).

Revenue of $18,000,000 decreased by 10.00% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $12,950,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

MBIA hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $8.93

Company's 52-week low was at $4.93

Price action over last quarter: Up 21.88%

Company Overview

MBIA Inc provides financial guaranty insurance for municipal bonds and asset-backed securities in the United States and internationally. It offers an unconditional guarantee to repay the principal and interest on these securities if the issuer defaults. MBIA insures bonds sold in the primary and secondary markets, as well as those held in unit investment trusts and by mutual funds. Many MBIA customers are secure public-sector entities.