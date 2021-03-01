Recap: StoneCastle Financial Q4 Earnings

Shares of StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) were flat after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 12.20% year over year to $0.46, which beat the estimate of $0.37.

Revenue of $4,669,000 higher by 13.46% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $3,850,000.

Guidance

StoneCastle Financial hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

StoneCastle Financial hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Mar 01, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: http://public.viavid.com/player/index.php?id=143471

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $22.10

52-week low: $9.25

Price action over last quarter: Up 7.76%

Company Profile

StoneCastle Financial Corp is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to provide stockholders with current income, and to a lesser extent capital appreciation. The company's investment in various portfolios such as debt securities, trust preferred securities, preferred shares of credit securitization, preferred securities, convertible preferred stock, exchange-traded fund, limited partnership interest, and money market fund.