Recap: StoneCastle Financial Q4 Earnings
Shares of StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) were flat after the company reported Q4 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share increased 12.20% year over year to $0.46, which beat the estimate of $0.37.
Revenue of $4,669,000 higher by 13.46% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $3,850,000.
Guidance
StoneCastle Financial hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.
StoneCastle Financial hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.
Conference Call Details
Date: Mar 01, 2021
Time: 05:00 PM
ET Webcast URL: http://public.viavid.com/player/index.php?id=143471
Recent Stock Performance
Company's 52-week high was at $22.10
52-week low: $9.25
Price action over last quarter: Up 7.76%
Company Profile
StoneCastle Financial Corp is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to provide stockholders with current income, and to a lesser extent capital appreciation. The company's investment in various portfolios such as debt securities, trust preferred securities, preferred shares of credit securitization, preferred securities, convertible preferred stock, exchange-traded fund, limited partnership interest, and money market fund.
