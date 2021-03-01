Recap: Precigen Q4 Earnings

Shares of Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) decreased in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 15.38% over the past year to ($0.22), which missed the estimate of ($0.17).

Revenue of $19,333,000 rose by 13.71% year over year, which beat the estimate of $16,960,000.

Outlook

Precigen hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Precigen hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Mar 01, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/876/40135

Technicals

52-week high: $11.10

52-week low: $1.26

Price action over last quarter: Up 33.33%

Company Profile

Precigen Inc is a biotechnology company that develops synthetic biology solutions. The company designs, builds, and regulates gene programs. Its technologies are broadly applicable across a wide range of diverse end markets. Intrexon's business model is to commercialize its technologies through exclusive channel collaborations with collaborators that have specific industry expertise, development resources, and sales and marketing capabilities, in order to bring new and improved products and processes to market. The company's collaborators provide compensation through technology access fees, royalties, milestones, and reimbursement of certain costs.