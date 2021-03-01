Ameresco: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 2.17% year over year to $0.47, which beat the estimate of $0.29.

Revenue of $314,319,000 rose by 2.51% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $265,570,000.

Outlook

Ameresco Sees FY21 EPS $1.18-$1.26 Vs. $1.22 Est., Sales $1.1B-$1.5B Vs. $1.08B Est.

Details Of The Call

Date: Mar 01, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://ir.ameresco.com/news-events/ir-calendar/detail/3754/q4-2020-financial-results-conference-call

Technicals

52-week high: $70.25

Company's 52-week low was at $13.38

Price action over last quarter: Up 39.28%

Company Description

Ameresco Inc provides energy efficiency solutions for facilities in North America and Europe. It focuses on projects that reduce the energy, also focuses on the operation and maintenance costs of governmental, educational, utility, healthcare, and other institutional, commercial, and industrial entities facilities. Ameresco distributes solar energy products and systems, such as PV panels, solar regulators, solar charge controllers, inverters, solar-powered lighting systems, solar-powered water pumps, solar panel mounting hardware, and other system components. The group derives revenue from long-term O&M contracts, energy supply contracts for renewable energy; integrated-PV and through consulting and enterprise energy management services.