Recap: Zoom Video Communications Q4 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 01, 2021 4:18pm   Comments
Shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) moved higher in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 713.33% over the past year to $1.22, which beat the estimate of $0.79.

Revenue of $882,485,000 higher by 368.78% year over year, which beat the estimate of $811,770,000.

Guidance

Zoom Video Sees Q1 Adj. EPS $0.95-$0.97 vs $0.72 Estimate; FY21 Adj. EPS $3.59-$3.65 vs $2.91 Estimate
Zoom Video Sees FY22 Sales $3.76B-$3.78B vs $3.52B Estimate

Details Of The Call

Date: Mar 01, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_-NOSdgneTC2r9woU6iNy6A

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $588.84

52-week low: $97.37

Price action over last quarter: Up 0.91%

Company Description

Zoom Video Communications provides a communications platform that connects people through video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting. Zoom, which was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Jose, California, serves companies of all sizes from all industries around the world.

 

