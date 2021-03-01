Recap: Zoom Video Communications Q4 Earnings
Shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) moved higher in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share were up 713.33% over the past year to $1.22, which beat the estimate of $0.79.
Revenue of $882,485,000 higher by 368.78% year over year, which beat the estimate of $811,770,000.
Guidance
Zoom Video Sees Q1 Adj. EPS $0.95-$0.97 vs $0.72 Estimate; FY21 Adj. EPS $3.59-$3.65 vs $2.91 Estimate
Zoom Video Sees FY22 Sales $3.76B-$3.78B vs $3.52B Estimate
Details Of The Call
Date: Mar 01, 2021
Time: 05:00 PM
ET Webcast URL: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_-NOSdgneTC2r9woU6iNy6A
Recent Stock Performance
52-week high: $588.84
52-week low: $97.37
Price action over last quarter: Up 0.91%
Company Description
Zoom Video Communications provides a communications platform that connects people through video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting. Zoom, which was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Jose, California, serves companies of all sizes from all industries around the world.
