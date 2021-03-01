Cardlytics Beats Q4 Revenue Estimates, Issues Cautious FY21 Guidance
Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ: CDLX) reported the fourth quarter of FY20 a revenue decline of 3.2% year-on-year to $67.1 million, beating analyst estimates of $60.89 million.
- Average FI MAUs (FI monthly active users) rose 22.6% to 163.6 million. ARPU (average revenue per user) declined 21.2% to $0.41.
- Billings reduced 6.9% to $94 million, and contribution declined 4.4% to $29.7 million.
- EBITDA declined 35% to $4.5 million. Net loss per share amounted to $0.05, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 loss.
- The company lost $7.6 million in operating cash flow.
- Closing cash and cash equivalents were $293.22 million as of December 31, 2020.
- The revenue outlook for the first quarter of FY21 lies between $47-53 million, close to the analyst estimate of $50.07 million. Billing estimates fall between $67-75 million. Contribution expectations lie between $20-24 million.
- Additionally, Cardlytics acquired cash-back offers platform Dosh for $275M in a cash and stock deal.
- Price action: CDLX stock closed lower by 0.33% at $132.43 on Friday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.