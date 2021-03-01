Arvinas: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) remained unaffected after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 76.79% year over year to ($0.99), which missed the estimate of ($0.78).

Revenue of $2,218,000 decreased by 54.67% year over year, which missed the estimate of $6,910,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Arvinas hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $92.77

52-week low: $19.68

Price action over last quarter: Up 256.56%

Company Profile

Arvinas Inc is a United States-based private biopharmaceutical company focused on developing first-in-class protein degradation therapeutics for cancers and other difficult-to-treat diseases. The company's proprietary Proteolysis-Targeting Chimera (PROTAC), work by inducing the cell's own ubiquitin-proteasome system to target, degrade and remove disease-causing proteins. Its pipeline candidates include metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer, metastatic ER-breast cancer, additional oncology indications, tauopathies, and other neurodegenerative diseases.