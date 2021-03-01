Recap: Middleby Q4 Earnings

Shares of The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) remained unaffected after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 19.00% over the past year to $1.62, which beat the estimate of $1.41.

Revenue of $729,296,000 decreased by 7.41% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $694,890,000.

Outlook

The Middleby hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

The Middleby hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Mar 01, 2021

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/iak9mdjy

Technicals

52-week high: $149.39

52-week low: $41.73

Price action over last quarter: Up 19.42%

Company Overview

The Middleby Corporation manufactures and services a wide range of foodservice equipment, food preparation and packaging, and premium kitchen equipment. It offers various ovens, refrigerators, microwaves, processing solutions, freezers, and other applications to help prepare meals. The company has three principal business segments: Commercial foodservice equipment (majority of total revenue); Food processing equipment, and Residential kitchen equipment. It markets products and supplies under numerous brands, and typically provides after-sales support. The majority of revenue derives from the United States and Canada, but the company does sell to various regions around the world.