Recap: Endeavour Silver Q4 Earnings

Shares of Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) moved higher by 7.2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 200.00% over the past year to $0.13, which beat the estimate of $0.04.

Revenue of $61,200,000 rose by 76.88% year over year, which beat the estimate of $38,330,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Endeavour Silver hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Mar 01, 2021

Time: 01:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.edrsilver.com/English/investor-info/events/event-details/2021/2020-Q4-Financial-Results-Conference-Call--Vancouver/default.aspx

Price Action

52-week high: $6.91

52-week low: $0.99

Price action over last quarter: Up 51.20%

Company Description

Endeavour Silver Corp is a precious metal mining company. The company is primarily engaged in silver mining and owns three high-grade, underground, silver-gold mines in Mexico. Its other business activities include acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining and reclamation. The company is organized into four operating mining segments, Guanacevi, Bolanitos, El Cubo, and El Compas, which are located in Mexico as well as Exploration and Corporate segments. Its Exploration segment consists of projects in the exploration and evaluation phases in Mexico and Chile.