Earnings Preview for Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) unveils its next round of earnings this Monday, March 01. Get prepared with Benzinga's ultimate preview for Amicus Therapeutics's Q4 earnings.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Amicus Therapeutics reporting a loss of $0.23 per share on revenue of $70.06 million. Amicus Therapeutics EPS in the same period a year ago totaled $0.35. Revenue was $55.29 million.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

If the company were to report earnings in line when it publishes results Monday, earnings would be up 34.29%. Revenue would be up 26.71% on a year-over-year basis. Here is how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -0.22 -0.26 -0.28 -0.27 EPS Actual -0.22 -0.20 -0.35 -0.35 Revenue Estimate 65.10 M 62.38 M 57.49 M 52.33 M Revenue Actual 67.44 M 62.35 M 60.52 M 55.29 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Amicus Therapeutics were trading at $11.92 as of February 25. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 29.18%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably content going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Amicus Therapeutics is scheduled to hold the call at 08:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.