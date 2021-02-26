Earnings Preview: Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) announces its next round of earnings this Monday, March 01. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Monday's Q4 earnings announcement.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

Analysts are expecting Sarepta Therapeutics to report a loss of $1.87 per share. Revenue will likely be around $146.29 million, according to the consensus estimate. Sarepta Therapeutics's loss in the same period a year ago was $1.57 per share. Quarterly sales came in at $100.11 million.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release. When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 19.11% decrease in the company's earnings. Revenue would be up 46.12% on a year-over-year basis. Here is how the Sarepta Therapeutics's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -1.71 -1.72 -1.78 -1.86 EPS Actual -1.42 -1.51 -1.04 -1.57 Revenue Estimate 137.43 M 118.78 M 119.15 M 98.85 M Revenue Actual 143.92 M 137.36 M 113.67 M 100.11 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics were trading at $85.25 as of February 25. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 28.21%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably unhappy going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Sarepta Therapeutics is scheduled to hold the call at 16:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.