Recap: Zynex Q4 Earnings

Shares of Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 44.44% over the past year to $0.05, which missed the estimate of $0.06.

Revenue of $25,605,000 up by 80.80% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $25,800,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Q1 revenue expected to be between $23,000,000 and $24,500,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Feb 25, 2021

Time: 04:15 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1487/40106

Price Action

52-week high: $29.73

Company's 52-week low was at $7.93

Price action over last quarter: Up 32.38%

Company Profile

Zynex Inc is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of medical devices. It operates through one primary business segment, Electrotherapy and Pain Management Products. The business activities of the company are carried out through its subsidiaries. The company designs, manufacture, and markets medical devices that treat chronic and acute pain, as well as activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. it also develops and markets medical devices for non-invasive cardiac monitoring, the products of which are under development. The company markets Zynex-manufactured products which include NexWave, NeuroMove, InWave, Non-Invasive Blood Volume Monitor and others.