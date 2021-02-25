Recap: MasTec Q4 Earnings

Shares of MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 34.62% year over year to $1.75, which beat the estimate of $1.67.

Revenue of $1,637,000,000 declined by 4.21% year over year, which missed the estimate of $1,800,000,000.

Outlook

MasTec Sees Q1 Sales ~$1.65B vs $1.56B Estimate, Adj. EPS $0.80 vs $0.65 Est.

Technicals

52-week high: $90.87

Company's 52-week low was at $22.51

Price action over last quarter: Up 79.57%

Company Description

MasTec Inc is a leading infrastructure construction company operating primarily throughout North America. Its principal activities include engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrades of communications, energy, and utility infrastructure. The company installs wireless, wireline, and satellite communications; oil and gas pipeline infrastructure; conventional and renewable power generation; and other industrial systems. MasTec has five operating segments: Communications, Oil & Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other. The majority of its revenue is derived from the Communications and Oil and Gas segments. The company markets services individually and in combination with other companies to provide a wide range of solutions for customers.