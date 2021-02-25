iRhythm Technologies: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 49.23% over the past year to ($0.33), which missed the estimate of ($0.31).

Revenue of $78,809,000 rose by 33.34% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $76,570,000.

Looking Ahead

iRhythm Sees Q1 Volume Growth 5% Year Over Year

Details Of The Call

Date: Feb 25, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ohy2uaa5

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $286.19

Company's 52-week low was at $56.54

Price action over last quarter: down 42.18%

Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies Inc is a commercial-stage digital healthcare company redefining the way cardiac arrhythmias are clinically diagnosed by combining wearable biosensing technology with cloud-based data analytics and machine-learning capabilities. The company derived its revenue from the United States.