iRhythm Technologies: Q4 Earnings Insights
Shares of iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share were up 49.23% over the past year to ($0.33), which missed the estimate of ($0.31).
Revenue of $78,809,000 rose by 33.34% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $76,570,000.
Looking Ahead
iRhythm Sees Q1 Volume Growth 5% Year Over Year
Details Of The Call
Date: Feb 25, 2021
Time: 04:30 PM
ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ohy2uaa5
Technicals
Company's 52-week high was at $286.19
Company's 52-week low was at $56.54
Price action over last quarter: down 42.18%
Company Profile
iRhythm Technologies Inc is a commercial-stage digital healthcare company redefining the way cardiac arrhythmias are clinically diagnosed by combining wearable biosensing technology with cloud-based data analytics and machine-learning capabilities. The company derived its revenue from the United States.
