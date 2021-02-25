Glaukos: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) were flat after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 66.67% year over year to ($0.02), which beat the estimate of ($0.29).

Revenue of $73,234,000 higher by 11.22% year over year, which beat the estimate of $67,840,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Glaukos hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Feb 25, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=http%3A%2F%2Finvestors.glaukos.com%2F&eventid=2947948&sessionid=1&key=9E491D62EDE7F426D59B8F58AA88B57E®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Price Action

52-week high: $97.78

Company's 52-week low was at $23.31

Price action over last quarter: Up 52.73%

Company Profile

Glaukos Corp is an ophthalmic medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of breakthrough products and procedures designed to transform the treatment of glaucoma. It offers iStent, a micro-bypass stent for insertion in conjunction with cataract surgery for the reduction of intraocular pressure in adult patients with mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma. Its product pipeline also consists of an iStent SA trabecular micro-bypass system, a two-stent product that is slightly wider than the iStent Inject and uses a different auto-injection inserter designed for use in a standalone procedure.