Recap: Health Catalyst Q4 Earnings

Shares of Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) decreased in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 23.81% year over year to ($0.16), which beat the estimate of ($0.19).

Revenue of $53,279,000 higher by 22.48% year over year, which beat the estimate of $52,120,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Q1 revenue expected to be between $53,000,000 and $56,000,000.

Conference Call Details

Date: Feb 25, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/hqjrxviv

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $55.07

Company's 52-week low was at $17.48

Price action over last quarter: Up 31.34%

Company Description

Health Catalyst Inc is engaged in providing data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It has two operating segments. The Technology segment, which is the key revenue driver, includes data platform, analytics applications and support services. This generates revenues primarily from contracts that are cloud-based subscription arrangements, time-based license arrangements, and maintenance and support fees; and Professional Services segment is generally the combination of analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers to more fully configure and utilize the benefits of the technology offerings.