Orchid Island Capital: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) decreased in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 20.69% year over year to $0.23, which missed the estimate of $0.26.

Revenue of $23,882,000 up by 36.41% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $17,400,000.

Outlook

Orchid Island Capital hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $6.67

Company's 52-week low was at $1.53

Price action over last quarter: Up 8.67%

Company Overview

Orchid Island Capital Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) across the United States. The principal and interest payments of its RMBS are guaranteed by the Federal National Mortgage Association, the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation, or the Government National Mortgage Association, and are backed by single-family residential mortgage loans. The company's investment portfolio is divided into two categories namely traditional pass-through Agency RMBS; and structured Agency RMBS, such as collateralized mortgage obligations, interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities, among other types of structured Agency RMBS.