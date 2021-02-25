Vicor: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) increased in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 733.33% over the past year to $0.25, which beat the estimate of $0.17.

Revenue of $84,302,000 higher by 33.55% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $82,480,000.

Guidance

Vicor hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Feb 25, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/fimq5y8i

Technicals

52-week high: $104.68

Company's 52-week low was at $30.42

Price action over last quarter: Up 7.57%

Company Description

Vicor Corp manufactures and markets modular power components and complete power systems. It provides modular power converters and configurable products, advanced power component products and integrated circuits and related products.Its products include Converters, Power Systems, Filters, Custom Power Systems, Input Modules, and others. Geographically the company caters its business in the United States, Europe, Asia and Other.