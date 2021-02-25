Supernus Pharmaceuticals: Q4 Earnings Insights
Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) decreased in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share fell 8.06% over the past year to $0.57, which beat the estimate of $0.52.
Revenue of $143,557,000 rose by 42.92% year over year, which missed the estimate of $146,190,000.
Looking Ahead
Supernus Pharmaceuticals hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.
The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $550,000,000 and $580,000,000.
How To Listen To The Conference Call
Date: Feb 25, 2021
Time: 04:30 PM
ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/i6d8eb27
Price Action
Company's 52-week high was at $31.99
52-week low: $13.12
Price action over last quarter: Up 29.68%
Company Description
Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The company is engaged in developing and commercializing products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases, including neurological and psychiatric disorders. The company products include Oxtellar XR, Trokendi XR, SPN-812, and others. The majority of the revenue is generated from the sale of Trokendi XR.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings