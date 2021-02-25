Supernus Pharmaceuticals: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) decreased in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 8.06% over the past year to $0.57, which beat the estimate of $0.52.

Revenue of $143,557,000 rose by 42.92% year over year, which missed the estimate of $146,190,000.

Looking Ahead

Supernus Pharmaceuticals hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $550,000,000 and $580,000,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Feb 25, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/i6d8eb27

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $31.99

52-week low: $13.12

Price action over last quarter: Up 29.68%

Company Description

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The company is engaged in developing and commercializing products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases, including neurological and psychiatric disorders. The company products include Oxtellar XR, Trokendi XR, SPN-812, and others. The majority of the revenue is generated from the sale of Trokendi XR.