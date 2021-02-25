Natera: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 93.48% year over year to ($0.89), which missed the estimate of ($0.62).

Revenue of $112,400,000 rose by 35.10% year over year, which beat the estimate of $106,620,000.

Outlook

Natera Sees FY21 Sales $500M-$525M Vs $469.31M Estimates

Details Of The Call

Date: Feb 25, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

Technicals

52-week high: $127.19

Company's 52-week low was at $16.87

Price action over last quarter: Up 32.50%

Company Overview

Natera Inc is operative in the healthcare field in the United States. Its core business is to offer invasive and other means of diagnosing genetic features of a fetus. Natera's array of diagnostic services include Panorama Non-Invasive Prenatal Test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Anora Products of Conception (POC) test to analyze fetal chromosomes to understand the cause of miscarriage, and Non-Invasive Paternity Testing (PAT), to determine paternity by studying the fragments of fetal deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) in a pregnant mother's blood and a blood sample from the alleged father. The Company acquires its revenue by billing an insurance carrier, a clinic or a patient for the test upon delivery of the test result.