Eventbrite: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 37.50% over the past year to ($0.22), which beat the estimate of ($0.37).

Revenue of $26,658,000 declined by 67.75% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $28,210,000.

Guidance

Eventbrite hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Feb 25, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.eventbrite.com%2F&eventid=2947726&sessionid=1&key=2FF3678F08D51EEAE28D866E89D1EA66®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $22.34

Company's 52-week low was at $5.71

Price action over last quarter: Up 87.75%

Company Description

Eventbrite Inc is a United States based event technology platform. It is engaged in creating a platform to enable creators to solve many challenges associated with creating live experiences. The company platform helps to plan, promote and produce live events, thereby allowing creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach and drive ticket sales. Geographically, it generates maximum revenue from the United States.