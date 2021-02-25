ShotSpotter: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 63.64% year over year to $0.04, which missed the estimate of $0.05.

Revenue of $12,649,000 higher by 15.89% year over year, which beat the estimate of $11,700,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Feb 25, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: http://public.viavid.com/player/index.php?id=143445

Technicals

52-week high: $53.97

52-week low: $20.26

Price action over last quarter: Up 42.08%

Company Description

ShotSpotter Inc is a leader in gunshot detection solutions that help law enforcement officials and security personnel identify, locate and deter gun violence. It offers software solutions on a SaaS-based subscription model to customers around the world with customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and South Africa. The company's public safety solution, ShotSpotter Flex, is deployed in urban, high-crime areas to help deter gun violence by accurately detecting and locating gunshots and sending near real-time alerts to law enforcement. ShotSpotter's solutions consist of its highly-specialized, cloud-based software integrated with its proprietary, internet-enabled sensors and communication networks.