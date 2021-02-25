Recap: Workday Q4 Earnings
Shares of Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) decreased 6.1% in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share were up 46.00% over the past year to $0.73, which beat the estimate of $0.55.
Revenue of $1,132,000,000 up by 15.95% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,120,000,000.
Guidance
Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
How To Listen To The Conference Call
Date: Feb 25, 2021
Time: 04:30 PM
ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/t8qwhmet
Recent Stock Performance
Company's 52-week high was at $282.77
52-week low: $107.75
Price action over last quarter: Up 17.86%
Company Profile
Workday is a software company that offers human capital management, or HCM, financial management, and business planning solutions. Known for being a cloud-only software provider, Workday is headquartered in Pleasanton, California. Founded in 2005, Workday now employs over 12,000 employees.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings