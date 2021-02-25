Market Overview

Recap: Zscaler Q2 Earnings

February 25, 2021 4:26pm   Comments
Shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 11.11% year over year to $0.10, which beat the estimate of $0.08.

Revenue of $157,044,000 rose by 55.08% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $147,350,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Zscaler hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Feb 25, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/e8skq754

Technicals

52-week high: $230.88

52-week low: $35.00

Price action over last quarter: Up 9.13%

Company Overview

Zscaler is a security-as-a-service firm that offers its customers cloud-delivered solutions for protecting user devices and data. The firm leverages its position in 150 colocation data centers to deliver traditionally appliance-based security functionality, such as firewalls and sandboxes, as a completely cloud-native platform. The firm focuses on large enterprise customers and offers two primary product suites: Zscaler Internet Access, which securely connects users to externally managed application and websites (such as Salesforce and Google), and Zscaler Private Access, which securely connects users to internally managed applications. Both product suites encompass a broad gamut of capabilities situated across the traditional security stack.

 

