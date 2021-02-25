Recap: Beyond Meat Q4 Earnings

Shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 3300.00% over the past year to ($0.34), which missed the estimate of ($0.13).

Revenue of $101,937,000 higher by 3.51% year over year, which missed the estimate of $103,210,000.

Outlook

Beyond Meat hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Feb 25, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/mdg824q8

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $221.00

52-week low: $48.18

Price action over last quarter: Up 4.88%

Company Description

Beyond Meat is a provider of plant-based "meats," such as burgers (64% of 2019 sales), sausage (23%), ground beef (13%), and chicken. Unlike other vegetarian products, Beyond Meat seeks to replicate the look, cook, and taste of meat, is targeted to omnivores and vegetarians alike, and is sold in the meat case. The products are widely available across the U.S. and Canada and in 83 additional countries as well. International revenue represented 33% of 2019 sales. The firm's products are available in retail stores and the food-service channel (on college campuses, and restaurants such as Carl's Jr., Subway, Dunkin' Donuts, A&W Canada, TGI Fridays, and Del Taco).