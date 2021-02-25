Salesforce.com: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 57.58% over the past year to $1.04, which beat the estimate of $0.75.

Revenue of $5,817,000,000 higher by 19.91% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $5,680,000,000.

Guidance

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $3.39 and $3.41.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $25,650,000,000 and $25,750,000,000.

Conference Call Details

Date: Feb 25, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.salesforce.com%2F&eventid=2947828&sessionid=1&key=EDCBFB3E0960D7007DF9F3C80AF1CB23®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $284.50

Company's 52-week low was at $115.29

Price action over last quarter: Up 5.93%

Company Overview

Salesforce.com provides enterprise cloud computing solutions, including Sales Cloud, the company's main customer relationship management software-as-a-service product. Salesforce.com also offers Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing campaigns, Commerce Cloud as an e-commerce engine, the Salesforce Platform, which allows enterprises to build applications, and other solutions, such as MuleSoft for data integration.