A Look Into Financial Services Sector Value Stocks

The Meaning Behind Value Stocks

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

Below is a list of notable value stocks in the financial services sector:

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) - P/E: 2.62 Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) - P/E: 9.9 Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) - P/E: 8.22 First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) - P/E: 8.36 United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH) - P/E: 5.7

Most recently, Enova International reported earnings per share at 2.39, whereas in Q3 earnings per share sat at 2.97. Enova International does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Most recently, Salisbury Bancorp reported earnings per share at 0.98, whereas in Q3 earnings per share sat at 1.53. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 2.97%, which has decreased by 0.39% from last quarter's yield of 3.36%.

Most recently, Bank7 reported earnings per share at 0.52, whereas in Q3 earnings per share sat at 0.48. Its most recent dividend yield is at 3.7%, which has decreased by 0.49% from 4.19% in the previous quarter.

First Choice Bancorp's earnings per share for Q4 sits at 0.92, whereas in Q3, they were at 0.67. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 5.19%, which has decreased by 1.87% from 7.06% last quarter.

United Bancshares has reported Q3 earnings per share at 1.6, which has decreased by 7.51% compared to Q2, which was 1.73. Its most recent dividend yield is at 2.5%, which has decreased by 0.86% from 3.36% in the previous quarter.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.