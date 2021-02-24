Warrior Met Coal: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) moved higher in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 373.91% year over year to ($0.63), which missed the estimate of ($0.33).

Revenue of $212,253,000 higher by 3.59% year over year, which beat the estimate of $187,030,000.

Outlook

Warrior Met Coal hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Warrior Met Coal hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Feb 24, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/hcc/mediaframe/42416/indexr.html

Price Action

52-week high: $25.90

52-week low: $9.46

Price action over last quarter: Up 78.98%

Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal Inc is a US based company. It produces and exports of met coal that operates two underground mines in Alabama. The company sells to steels manufacturers in Europe, Asia, and South America. Its mining operations consist of two underground met coal mines in Southern Appalachia's coal seam and other surface met and thermal coal mines.