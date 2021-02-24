Oceaneering International: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) moved higher in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 33.33% over the past year to $0.02, which beat the estimate of ($0.20).

Revenue of $424,262,000 decreased by 24.35% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $425,010,000.

Looking Ahead

Oceaneering International hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Technicals

52-week high: $13.69

Company's 52-week low was at $2.01

Price action over last quarter: Up 183.12%

Company Overview

Oceaneering is a global provider of engineered services and products for the oil and gas industry. The majority of Oceaneering's products are produced for offshore oil and gas market participants. The company has two main lines of business; however, its oil services and products are divided into the following segments: Remotely operated vehicles, Subsea Products, Subsea Projects, Asset integrity, and Advanced Tech.