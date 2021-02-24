Fidelity National Finl: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Fidelity National Finl (NYSE:FNF) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 111.58% over the past year to $2.01, which beat the estimate of $1.32.

Revenue of $3,770,000,000 up by 59.61% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $2,860,000,000.

Outlook

Fidelity National Finl hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Technicals

52-week high: $44.24

52-week low: $19.00

Price action over last quarter: Up 27.06%

Company Overview

Fidelity National Financial Inc has two business groups: FNF Core Operations and FNF Ventures. Core Operations provides title insurance, escrow, and other title-related services. It also provides technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. FNF Ventures invests in other companies. It has a majority interest in ABRH, a restaurant company that operates restaurants such as Bakers Square and Village Inn. Title insurance premiums comprise close to half of Fidelity's total revenue, and the remaining Core Operations business comprises more than one-third of total company revenue. Almost all remaining revenue is from restaurant sales via FNF Ventures' investments. Substantially all of the company's revenue is generated in the United States.