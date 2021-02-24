Fate Therapeutics: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 64.86% over the past year to ($0.61), which missed the estimate of ($0.39).

Revenue of $15,896,000 higher by 467.31% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $4,870,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Feb 24, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/kficf9ki

Price Action

52-week high: $121.16

52-week low: $16.75

Price action over last quarter: Up 97.33%

Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company based in the United States. It is engaged in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders. The company's cell therapy pipeline is comprised of NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs, including off-the-shelf engineered product candidates derived from clonal master iPSC lines, and immuno-regulatory programs, including product candidates to prevent life-threatening complications in patients.