Recap: Booking Holdings Q4 Earnings

Shares of Booking Holdings (NASDAQ:BKNG) moved higher in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 102.46% year over year to ($0.57), which beat the estimate of ($4.28).

Revenue of $1,238,000,000 decreased by 62.92% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,180,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Booking Holdings hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Booking Holdings hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Feb 24, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/r6jwc5kk

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $2392.97

Company's 52-week low was at $1107.29

Price action over last quarter: Up 37.02%

Company Profile

Booking is the world's largest online travel agency by sales, offering booking services for hotel and vacation rooms, airline tickets, rental cars, restaurant reservations, cruises, experiences, and other vacation packages. The company operates a number of branded travel booking sites, including Priceline.com, Booking.com, Agoda, OpenTable, and Rentalcars.com, and has expanded into travel media with the acquisitions of Kayak and Momondo. Transaction fees for online bookings account for the bulk of revenue and profits.