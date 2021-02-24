NVIDIA: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) moved higher in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 64.02% year over year to $3.10, which beat the estimate of $2.81.

Revenue of $5,003,000,000 up by 61.13% year over year, which beat the estimate of $4,820,000,000.

Looking Ahead

NVIDIA Sees Q1 Sales $5.3B +/- 2% vs $4.51B Est.

Conference Call Details

Date: Feb 24, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.nvidia.com%2F&eventid=2947674&sessionid=1&key=F5DBCF5A0448A0CE5C0E1E72AE265F22®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $614.90

Company's 52-week low was at $180.68

Price action over last quarter: Up 7.51%

Company Description

Nvidia is the leading designer of graphics processing units that enhance the experience on computing platforms. The firm's chips are used in a variety of end markets, including high-end PCs for gaming, data centers, and automotive infotainment systems. In recent years, the firm has broadened its focus from traditional PC graphics applications such as gaming to more complex and favorable opportunities, including artificial intelligence and autonomous driving, which leverage the high-performance capabilities of the firm's graphics processing units.