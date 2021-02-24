Recap: Inogen Q4 Earnings

Shares of Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 483.33% year over year to ($0.23), which beat the estimate of ($0.26).

Revenue of $73,978,000 decreased by 6.26% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $69,070,000.

Guidance

Inogen hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Feb 24, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://investor.inogen.com/news-events/ir-calendar/detail/3660/inogen-2020-fourth-quarter-financial-results

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $56.46

52-week low: $26.57

Price action over last quarter: Up 89.74%

Company Profile

Inogen Inc is a medical technology company that develops and manufactures portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver oxygen therapy to patients with chronic respiratory conditions. Its key product, the Inogen One system, is a lightweight alternative to traditional, stationary oxygen concentrator systems and oxygen tanks. The firm sells its products to home medical equipment providers and also rents products directly to patients. The majority of rental revenue comes from Medicare service reimbursement programs. Internationally, Inogen sells its products through distributors or large gas companies and home oxygen providers. Inogen generates the majority of its revenue in the United States.