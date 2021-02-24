Guardant Health: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 248.15% over the past year to ($0.94), which missed the estimate of ($0.57).

Revenue of $78,316,000 up by 24.51% year over year, which beat the estimate of $76,730,000.

Looking Ahead

Guardant Health hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $360,000,000 and $370,000,000.

Conference Call Details

Date: Feb 24, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.guardanthealth.com%2F&eventid=2947851&sessionid=1&key=7D8593F5A59D1CAE4485251F0A510356®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Technicals

52-week high: $181.07

Company's 52-week low was at $55.90

Price action over last quarter: Up 43.63%

Company Profile

Guardant Health, based in Redwood City, California, provides cancer blood tests and analytics for clinical and research use, and the firm maintains research partnerships with large biopharmaceutical companies. The company offers Guardant 360, a blood-based (liquid biopsy) test for treatment selection in advanced stage cancer, and Guardant Omni, a broader gene panel for immuno-oncology research. The company's pipeline includes Lunar-1, for cancer recurrence detection in survivors, and Lunar-2, a liquid biopsy for early detection of cancer in higher-risk individuals, with an initial focus on colorectal cancer. Additionally, Guardant offers research development services. The United States accounts for 90% of total revenue, and other markets the remaining 10%.