LSB Industries: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 24.44% over the past year to ($1.12), which missed the estimate of ($0.89).

Revenue of $88,903,000 higher by 20.31% year over year, which beat the estimate of $79,930,000.

Guidance

LSB Industries hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $4.89

Company's 52-week low was at $1.00

Price action over last quarter: Up 113.98%

Company Description

LSB Industries Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of chemical products in the United States. The company manufactures and sells chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. Its products include ammonia, fertilizer grade AN (HDAN) and UAN for agricultural applications, high purity and commercial grade ammonia, sulfuric acids, blended and regular nitric acid, mixed nitrating acids, carbon dioxide, and diesel exhaust fluid for industrial applications and solutions. Its products are sold through distributors and directly to end customers throughout the United States.