Redfin: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 237.50% year over year to $0.11, which beat the estimate of $0.04.

Revenue of $244,517,000 higher by 4.86% year over year, which beat the estimate of $233,520,000.

Looking Ahead

Redfin Sees Q1 Sales $249M-$255M vs $231.79M Est.

Conference Call Details

Date: Feb 24, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/pabqxekm

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $98.44

52-week low: $9.63

Price action over last quarter: Up 99.40%

Company Description

Redfin is an Internet-based real estate broker that notably pays its agents a salary as opposed to the traditional model of splitting a percentage of total commission, allowing it to charge homesellers a smaller fee to list. It has also recently expanded into iBuying through Redfin Now.